A TALENTED Banbridge designer has combined comedy and creativity to launch an exciting new clothing brand.

Seamus James Monaghan is head of design with Visual Antics Apparel, a quirky unisex fashion label that aims to “smash humour with style”

The 34-year-old started the brand last year in collaboration with Northern Ireland comedian Colin Geddis.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Seamus explained how the concept came about.

Seamus James Monaghan, from Banbridge, is head of design at Visual Antics Apparel.

“I got talking to Colin six or seven years ago at a comedy club because he was wearing a t-shirt on stage which I designed for Carhartt.

“He asked me to design a t-shirt for his podcast ‘General Banter Podcast’ and it - literally - sold out in minutes.

“He asked me to do more: I designed his comedy posters, live podcast merch, stuff for his comedy club ‘Lavery’s Comedy Club’, some Barry The Blender Henderson bits and the logo for The Bomb Squad Pod Podcast.

“He then introduced me to other local Northern Irish comedians (Ciaran Bartlett, Dave Elliott, Mark McCarney, William Thompson, Vittorio Angelone, Mike Rice, Paddy McDonnell, Aaron McCann, Micky Bartlett, James McKegney and Conor Keys) to design bits and bobs for them.

​Visual Antics Apparel branded hoodie.

“After a few years we decided there was a clothing business in this, which led us opening Visual Antics Apparel.

“We combined forces with Lurgan-ian Conor Lamph to create a wider fashion idea that’s born from the booming Northern Irish comedy scene.

“Comedians and podcasts are the new rock stars and we’re following the carved path of merch but making it wearable, affordable and top tier quality. We’re caught in that crazy space between merch and fashion, and we love it!”

Explaining what customers can expect from the clothing brand, Seamus revealed: “Visual Antics Apparel is trying to make people laugh through t-shirts.

​Quirky t-shirt designs.

“We smash humour with style; it's the fashion rebellion we never knew was needed.

“We’re born from Northern Ireland's comedy scene, offering unisex clothing made from recycled materials and our warehouse and factory is powered by renewable energy.

“With a focus on laughter, our designs provoke laughter by leaning into Northern Irish culture.

“We only sell our products on our website: visualanticsapparel.com

“We’re fed up with the high street norms of releasing two six-month long collections a year (Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter).

“We have an idea, we laugh, we design it and it’s on the site the next day for people to buy. So, we’re reactive to what’s going on in the world, rather than planning for a graphic t-shirt to sell in six months time for six months.

“Our way of working doesn’t suit retail stores, so we’re sticking to our guns and only selling through our website - promoted by grassroots comedians on their social media channels.”

And, the response to the unique brand has been “unbelievable”.

“We thought we’d get a couple of orders from a handful of Northern Ireland comedy fans but it’s been consistently blowing up more and more every month,” Seamus revealed.

“Our social media channels have sky-rocketed, our sales have slapped us in the face, and people’s responses to the designs are better than we thought.

“We’re just over one-year-old since we set the website live and we’re about to hit our 1,000th order - which is 10x beyond the industry standards.

“With Visual Antics Apparel we’re trying to redefine streetwear using humour and creativity. “As long as we can make people laugh and impress them with the best quality t-shirt then we’re happy.”

Seamus is back and forth between Banbridge and London every couple of weeks.

When in Banbridge, he is busy meeting with local comedians designing podcast merch, podcast logos, tour posters, TV show logos for BBC NI, creating comedy club posters and advertising.

And, when he’s in London, he’s designing products, advertising campaigns and logos for big name brands Adidas, The North Face, Carhartt, Stussy, Sainsbury’s, Vodafone, Coca Cola and Deliveroo.

View the full collection at: visualanticsapparel.com