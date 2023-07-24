North Coast based clothing brand ‘North Coast NI’ is set to launch its first ever store right in the heart of Portrush.

The new store will be home to an extensive collection of high quality outdoor coastal wear as well as an exclusive range of Hydro Flask products and Goodr sunglasses. The store will also provide customers with an intimate sit-in coffee offering as well as the option for take away.

The launch marks a substantial investment into the local community and has created 12 new jobs for the area.

Founders Russell and Victoria Kelly, both north coast natives, were inspired from their travels to bring to the local market a high quality casual clothing brand that was both birthed from and reflective of the beautiful north coast.

(From left to right) Founders Victoria and Russell Kelly are pictured along with their co-founder Paddy De Lasa at the site of new clothing store, North Coast NI, in Portrush. The store, which is officially opening its doors on 29th July, is bringing 12 new jobs to the local community. Credit RS Comms

Since its inception North Coast NI has placed value on community, adventure and creativity with the clothing range being designed on the north coast by co-founder Paddy De Lasa.

Co Founder of North Coast NI, Russell Kelly said: "When we decided to launch the North Coast NI brand, it made so much sense to open our first physical store right in the heart of this bustling community. Our designs are all inspired by different aspects of the area, so we hope that our offering helps to celebrate all things North Coast!”

The brand founders have also placed a high emphasis on ensuring their clothing production is held to the highest ethical practices. The factories selected in Turkey to produce the clothes were personally visited on a number occasions by members of the team to ensure they met the standards expected for workers whilst also delivering high quality clothing.

Paddy said: “It was extremely important that every area of the business was fully steeped in the highest ethical practices.

New clothing store, North Coast NI, which is located on Eglinton Street in Portrush, is officially opening its doors on 29th July and is bringing 12 new jobs to the local community. Credit RS Comms

"This ethos also extends to our selected coffee brand, New Ground, that not only tastes great and is ethically sourced but also operates out of the belief that coffee can go beyond the cup and can be used as a catalyst for change in our communities.”