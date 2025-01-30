Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Post Office has announced a proposal to relocate Cloughmills Post Office.

The Post Office said: "We are proposing to move the Post Office branch to a new location: Eurospar, 11 Main Street, Cloughmills, BT44 9LF, where it would operate as one of our local style branches.

"The current postmaster has resigned, and the premises would be withdrawn for Post Office use, however we are pleased to inform you that a new operator has been appointed, who has identified an alternative location to operate Cloughmills Post Office.

“The proposed Eurospar premises, would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate Cloughmills Post Office. The new operator firmly believes that the move would help to secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

"Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term.”

A public consultation survey is now open until February 12.