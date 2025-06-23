CLYDE SHANKS TRIUMPHS AS NORTHERN IRELAND’S PREMIER PLANNING CONSULTANCY AT RTPI AWARDS

Pictured receiving the RTPI Mid-Size Consultancy of the Year Award are; (LtoR) Mark Hand, RTPI Director; Clyde Shanks and colleagues Nicole Lawther and Gregor Southall, along with Emma Aldridge, Chair RTPI NI.

Clyde Shanks, Northern Ireland's leading independent planning consultancy, has been honoured with the prestigious Mid-Size Consultancy of the Year award at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence across Northern Ireland. This accolade, celebrated at Malone House in Belfast, reaffirms the firm's pivotal role in shaping Northern Ireland's urban landscape by guiding very significant developments through our ever-complex planning process.

The consultancy, headquartered in Belfast's vibrant Cathedral Quarter, has secured planning permission for several high-profile projects and demonstrated its credentials before the RTPI judging panel across a number of project examples, which were key to winning this coveted award.

Notably, Clyde Shanks secured planning permission for the luxurious £16.5 million Dunluce Lodge Hotel, strategically positioned to offer breathtaking views of the Royal Portrush Golf Club. This project exemplified the firm's commitment to engaging local communities and stakeholders throughout the planning process. It followed earlier work in securing all planning permissions necessary for the return of the Open Championship to Royal Portrush in 2019 for the R&A.

In a unique venture, Clyde Shanks also facilitated the extension of rock armour defences for Royal Portrush Golf Club, ensuring the project was completed ahead of the upcoming 153rdOpen Championship. This initiative highlights the consultancy's versatility and ability to navigate complex environmental assessment and regulatory requirements which were essential to protect the iconic 5th green and 6th teeing area on the Dunluce links.

Within Belfast city centre, Clyde Shanks has been a driving force behind transformative projects like an 821-bed student accommodation development for MRP. This project is set to revitalise a long-neglected part of the City Centre conservation area complementing the restored Bank Buildings along Castle Street and the listed Anderson & McAuley building, attracting over 1,000 students and stimulating local economic growth through increased demand for retail and hospitality services. A key aspect of the development is to enhance the overall public realm and ensure a quality, enhanced environment.

Managing Director Clyde Shanks expressed pride in the recognition, emphasising the firm's commitment to creating lasting, positive impacts on local communities while meeting the commercial needs of clients. Commenting he said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our achievements by the RTPI. The award is a testament to our team's hard work and the supportive, thriving workplace environment we work hard to cultivate.”

The RTPI awards recognise planning excellence in Northern Ireland and are designed to showcase and reward outstanding achievements in planning. The judges commented on Clyde Shanks’ submission saying: “Clyde Shanks has built on communication internally amongst their team and externally with other built environment professionals, as well as making this the ethos of each of their projects enabling a more open and engaging planning process.

“It is evident from the testimonies provided that this open approach to communication in the planning process is well respected by their clients. They show great teamwork and an eagerness to promote the planning profession. Overall, a sound submission that demonstrated professionalism in service delivery and enthusiasm for the positive role of the planning industry.”

As Clyde Shanks advances to the national stage of the RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence, the firm continues to lead across all property sectors, including housing, tourism and leisure, agrifood, waste, renewable energy, city centre regeneration and liquor licensing. The national winners will be announced at a ceremony in London at the end of November, where Clyde Shanks hopes to further cement its reputation as a leader in planning excellence.

For more information on Clyde Shanks please visit https://clydeshanks.com/