“The use of the subject unit as a restaurant would ensure its use in the foreseeable future.

A retail unit at 3 Upper English Street, Armagh, is to be converted into a pizza restaurant, with both the ground floor and basement being taken over as part of the new operation.

The planning application, which has been approved, was lodged by John Aidan Kelly, Tullycullion Road, Dungannon, on behalf of Matthew Sherry, who lives at a separate address in Upper English Street, Armagh.

ABC Planning officers wrote in their report: “Approval is sought for the change of use of a retail unit to a restaurant (sui generis), with the provision of a flue pipe from a proposed pizza oven located to the rear of the property, and the alteration of the ground-floor façade with the replacement of an existing single door and window with a double door (painted timber).

“As per the existing and proposed basement floor plans, an existing storage area ancillary to the ground-floor retail unit is proposed to be used as a preparation and storage area ancillary to the proposed restaurant.

A small retail unique at 3 Upper English Street, Armagh (next to Around A Pound) is to be turned into a pizza restaurant. Credit: Google

“The existing W.C. within the basement is proposed to be retained, and no changes are proposed to the first floor. Upper English Street is considered as one of the main shopping and commercial streets.

“Approval is sought for the change of use from retailing to a restaurant. The area plan does allow provision for non-retailing uses, provided an imbalance between retailing and non-retailing uses doesn’t arise.

“Given that the proposed development relates to one relatively small unit within the wider Central Area and Commercial Area of Armagh, officers are of the opinion that the approval of the subject proposal would not, in and of itself, give rise to an imbalance.

Vacant Buildings

The refurbishment scheme will include a flue pipe at the rear of the property, as part of the planned pizzeria operation. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers also note the presence of vacant buildings within the surrounding area. There is the potential that the development could result in littering within Armagh.

"It is recommended that a condition is included within the decision notice, requiring that refuse be stored within the premises, with the exception of bin collection day, and that no refuse is to be stored on the street at any other time.

“It is also recommended that a condition is included, requiring the provision of a bin for customers inside the premises at all times. Overall, officers are of the opinion that litter can be suitably controlled by planning conditions.

“The proposed development at ground-floor level is accessible from the street, and therefore provides access for those with mobility issues/disabilities.

“Furthermore, the replacement of the existing single door and window with double doors would be a betterment in terms of disabled access to the ground floor.

“There is no change proposed to the scale of the host property. The only external change to the front elevation is the replacement of an existing single door and window with painted timber double doors.

“Given the presence of buildings which surround the application site, the proposed flue would not be visible to public view. Officers are content that the proposed development would preserve the quality and attractiveness of the existing streetscape.

“DfI Roads has stated that they have no objections to the proposed development. Officers would raise no concerns in relation to access or parking.

“The use of the subject unit as a restaurant would ensure its use in the foreseeable future.

“The Environmental Health Department (EHD) have stated that there is a residential premises located at 4 Upper English Street, and therefore noise and odour impacts must be considered for this application.

“Officers note that there is a first and second-floor apartment located immediately opposite the application site (at 4a Upper English Street).

“The said apartment is located immediately adjacent to a restaurant. Therefore, officers are of the opinion that the occupants of the apartment would not experience any significantly adverse effects upon their residential amenity than is already the case.

“The application site is located within a Conservation Area and in close proximity to a number of listed buildings.

“Officers would raise no concerns with regards to the proposal in terms of design, and are of the opinion that the proposed alterations to the existing building fabric, with the replacement of an existing single door and window with double doors of painted timber, would not adversely affect the appearance of the subject building or neighbouring buildings, including listed buildings.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

