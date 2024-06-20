Co-ownership says change to base rate unlikely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ONS said UK inflation fell to 2 per cent in May, down from 2.3 per cent in April, marking the first time it has been on target since July 2021, but will the Bank of England announce a summer rate cut today? Local experts say it's unlikely.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership said: “No change to the base rate is expected for the seventh consecutive time as the Bank continues to bring inflation under control, and I imagine they don’t want to do anything during an election campaign.

"This was already assumed by mortgage lenders and is built into the fixed rate mortgages currently available. However, a cut to the base rate would signal economic confidence and encourage lenders to reduce rates, making home ownership more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been living with higher interest rates now for over 18 months and this has had a huge impact on the housing market and continues to affect peoples’ housing costs and affordability.

Mark Graham, chief executive of Co-Ownership

"In Northern Ireland house prices have not fallen to reflect this increase in costs, and it means many people simply cannot buy a new home or move house. Many who can are taking out longer term mortgages which means they may still be paying them when they retire, and of course they will be paying much more interest over the term of the mortgage.

“Co-Ownership is an important lifeline, particularly in the current market as buyers worry about being able to afford a mortgage, or save for a deposit. Home ownership is made more affordable through Co-Ownership in that customers buy a share of their home, and we buy the remainder.

"Over time, and as they can afford, most of our customers will become full owners. We also have partnerships with both Danske Bank and Progressive meaning many customers don’t need a mortgage deposit, which can hugely improve access to home ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are beginning to see positive signs that more people are starting to buy homes, and with inflation continuing to fall we remain hopeful that a cut to the base rate will be announced in the autumn resulting in a much more positive landscape for buyers and developers alike.”

Ross Boyd, founder of chartered accountancy, RBCA

Meanwhile, Ross Boyd, founder of Belfast-based chartered accountancy RBCA agrees.

He said: “Holding the interest rate at 5.25 per cent is the most likely occurrence. It may be surprising to some as inflation has finally dropped to its lowest level in three years. However, it is important to remember that this is a balancing act - the Bank will not cut interest until it is sure inflation is under control.

“As it stands, it needs to get a better grip on what is happening in the jobs market. On the one hand, unemployment is high, so you could argue for the cut, but on the other hand, April’s national living wage increase means weekly earnings have risen, so you could argue against. There’s little room for manoeuvre just yet. If a cut is to come, it is much more likely to happen in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until then, the decision will be felt by millions. The real impact of high interest isn’t about the price of a pint of milk - it’s about the tick, tick, ticking mortgage timebomb that’s about to explode.

Ross Boyd, founder of chartered accountancy, RBCA

"Throughout 2024, about 1.6 million fixed deals will expire meaning homebuyers and those remortgaging will be paying more than if they had borrowed the same amount a few years ago. Interest rates also influence the amount charged on credit cards, bank loans and car loans all of which create an unsettling environment for business owners.