Co Tyrone base Mallaghan unveils game-changing customer care ecommerce platform

Dungannon based Mallaghan, a leading global manufacturer of ground support equipment (GSE), has launched a new customer care ecommerce platform at the highly anticipated GSE Expo 2025 in Las Vegas.

The industry-changing online store, which only a handful of GSE companies in the sector currently offer, will enable Mallaghan’s network of aviation partners to browse and purchase genuine parts in just a few clicks.

Steven Fearon, Head of Customer Care and Aftersales at Mallaghan, said: “By giving our partners easy and convenient access to order parts online, we are revolutionising the way we deliver aftersales support – not just for Mallaghan, but for the entire GSE industry.

“This development represents a major investment in enhancing our customer experience, delivering greater efficiency and accessibility for our partners across the globe.”

Engineering unveils game-changing customer care e-commerce platform at the highly anticipated GSE Expo in Las Vegas.Credit: Supplied

In addition to the launch of its customer care e-commerce platform, Mallaghan collected the Product Leader of the Year Award 2025 for its innovative SkyBelt at the Expo’s GSW Leaders of the Year Awards.

The state-of-the-art, fully electric belt loader was designed to provide airlines with a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable ground handling solution, and is already in operation at major global airports including New York’s JFK, Los Angeles, and LaGuardia.

Joe Griffith, Chief Commercial Officer at Mallaghan added: “At Mallaghan, innovation is more than a value - it’s the driving force behind everything we do.

Mallaghan Engineering showcase three flagship machines at the GSE Expo in Las Vegas, alongside the launch of its new e-commerce platform. Credit: Supplied

“The SkyBelt showcases this commitment, offering a breakthrough solution to industry challenges and setting new standards in ground support equipment.”

As well as showcasing the SkyBelt at the GSE Expo, Mallaghan also displayed its Electric Toilet Service Unit, introduced only last year; and its Self-Propelled Deicer, designed for exceptional winter performance.

Mr Griffith concluded: “Showcasing these three advanced machines alongside the launch of our new ecommerce platform illustrates our commitment to progress.

“From pioneering new digital solutions to developing cutting-edge equipment, Mallaghan remains focused on driving progress and providing unmatched value to customers worldwide.”

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG and dnata.