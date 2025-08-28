Co Tyrone based Western unveils multi-million pound investment

Western has invested £1 million in a new fully automated timber panel production line at its headquarters in Coalisland.

The recent acquisition is the latest in an ongoing multi-million pound programme to enhance innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability in construction.

Western is one of the UK and Ireland’s most experienced offsite construction specialists.

The new timber panel production line, developed in partnership with Modular Building Automation and JJ Smith Woodworking Machinery, brings together the latest automation technology with powerful digital design tools.

Western’s new timber panel production line has been designed to deliver higher output, greater precision and improved safety, and provide high-performance, energy-efficient building systems.

The new automated timber panel production line will enhance delivery timelines while supporting Western’s ambitious carbon reduction goals. Through ongoing refining of its off-site manufacturing processes, the company can reduce site disruption, minimise material waste, and ensure tighter building tolerances.

The automated line also enhances Western’s ability to meet increasing demand for faster, greener construction in keeping with the UK and Irish government’s drive towards Net Zero buildings.

“This isn’t just a leap in technology - it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said Western’s Managing Director, Rory McGuigan. “We’re investing in the future of construction. That means making our operations smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”

The business has been building for the future with a planned programme of investment that has included the addition of bespoke manufacturing facilities for its windows and furniture range and the introduction of a number of electric forklifts.

The company has been in business for more than 40 years and blends traditional values with future-ready solutions.