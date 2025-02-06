“The development is considered to be appropriate and sympathetic to the listed buildings and the Caledon Conservation Area.”

The vacant Caledon Arms Hotel is set to enjoy a new lease of life with the listed building to be turned into a restaurant and brewery as part of a larger complex.

Planning approval was granted at Tuesday’s (February 4) Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The new complex at 44 Main Street, Caledon, will also include a bar; three residential apartments on the first and second floors; a new rear balcony at first-floor level; an internal access lift from the basement to the second floor; seven glamping pods; outdoor seating and eating areas.

It will also feature an outdoor kitchen area with a pizza oven; a kids playground, communal garden, pathways and associated landscaping; a new vehicle and pedestrian access from Derrycourtney Road, with new gates and pillars; and a single-storey, one-bedroom ‘Guard House’.

The vacant Caledon Arms, as the listing building currently appears. Credit: Google

The planning application was lodged by Ciara Higgins, Cromac Quay, Belfast, on behalf of Dwayne McGlone, Killybrone, who will have the use of the Guard House.

Planning officers noted in their report: “This application site is an irregular-shaped site which includes No 44 Main Street in Caledon, which was the former Caledon Arms Hotel.

“The building at No 44 Main Street is Grade B1 listed, and is a two-and-a-half storey Georgian building with a basement. It has a hipped roof and was constructed with sandstone in the 1820s by the Earl of Caledon.

Lain Vacant

The front of the listed building will remain the same as it currently is. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“The gates to the right of the entrance allow access into a courtyard at the side of the building at No 45, which forms part of the north-western boundary of the site. The building itself is considered to be overall structurally sound, even though it has lain vacant for some time.

“The front elevation of the building will appear the same as it currently does, with the addition of new black steel gates close to the adjoining boundary with the dwelling at No 45 Main Street.

“A single-storey, one-bedroom ‘Guard House’ is proposed close to the new entrance, approximately 7 metres from the Derrycourtney Road at the entrance to this development. It will accommodate two adults and a small kitchen/living room area.

“To the rear of the building, three vaulted rooms are also accessed from outside at basement level, and are utilised for storage. These are proposed to accommodate staff room and staff facilities at the front part, and storage area and toilet facilities in the rear conversion.

The envisaged design for the glamping pods. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“Prior to the submission of this full planning and the Listed Building Consent applications, the applicant in February 2022 engaged with the agent and Historic Environment Division (HED).

“HED confirmed they welcomed development which would retain, restore and repair this listed building which occupies a prominent position within the village, and plays an important part in the history of the area.

“Amendments were submitted by the agent, and HED have said they have no objection in principle, subject to conditions attached to any permission.

“The development is considered to be appropriate and sympathetic to the listed buildings and the Caledon Conservation Area.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter