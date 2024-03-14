Coffee lovers flock to new Starbucks in Magherafelt's Meadowlane shopping centre

Coffee lovers have been flocking to the new Starbucks outlet which has opened in Magherafelt's Meadowlane shopping centre.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
The American multinational company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is currently the largest coffeehouse in the world.

Extensive renovations had been carried out to a former shopping unit which fronts onto Rainey Street car park in the weeks running up to the opening.

The company had been looking for a store manager, supervisors and baristas but all the posts were quickly filled.

The new Starbucks store which has opened at Meadowlane shopping centre in Magherafelt. Credit: National WorldThe new Starbucks store which has opened at Meadowlane shopping centre in Magherafelt. Credit: National World
Manager of Meadowlane shopping centre, Gareth Thomas described Starbucks as an important letting.

“I’m happy to welcome Starbucks to Magherafelt as Meadowlane Shopping Centre continues to go from strength to strength," he said.

"The opening of Starbucks further extends the retail offering within the scheme and creating further employment in Magherafelt. Starbucks is an important letting to the scheme and we look forward to announcing further lettings in the future.”

Starbucks have been approached for a comment.

The new Starbucks store which is proving a big hit with coffee lovers at Meadowlane shopping centre, Magherafelt. Credit: National WorldThe new Starbucks store which is proving a big hit with coffee lovers at Meadowlane shopping centre, Magherafelt. Credit: National World
Another major retailer - Screwfix - is reporting good business since opening a new store at Ballyronan Road Commerce Park in Magherafelt.

The company has been opening a number of new stores across Northern Ireland in recent months.

The UK’s leading hardware and tool provider said it is delighted to bring “Screwfix closer to even more customers and busy tradespeople in Magherafelt.”

"The store welcomed customers from the 25th of January with the official store opening celebrations taking place on Thursday 29th Februrary to Sunday 3rd March. Customers can find the up-to date store information on Screwfix.com," a spokesperson said.

