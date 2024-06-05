Coleraine and Ballymoney businesses named as finalists in NI Beauty Excellence Awards
The 2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards will take place in the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on June 15.
The Awards recognise and celebrate the success and achievements of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries across Northern Ireland. This year marks the fourth year of the Awards and the judges witnessed a huge number of entries with over 250 businesses applying to be a finalist.
The businesses from Coleraine and Ballymoney who have been announced as this year’s finalists are:
L.A.Beauty & Therapies, A Aesthetics North Coast, Romaya Hair Makeup and Brows, Adelaide Lashes, Nailedit Salon, Rosnashane House and Solo Hair Design.
Tasked with the difficult job of whittling down the entries are the esteemed judging panel of industry experts: makeup and skincare specialist, Katrina Doran who returns for a fourth year and will oversee the panel for 2024, alongside founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE; nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic, Dr Martina Collins, both returning for their second year.
To help them, the 2024 Awards has recruited four new judges to the professional panel. Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group; Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy and co-founder of the award-winning Tan Brush; and award-winning journalist and beauty editor Liz Dwyer and her sister Nikki Dwyer, who together created their business Future Beauty & Health, and co-host their aesthetics podcast, “Fess Up”.