Coleraine based company expands into Europe

A Coleraine company is expanding its business into Europe with the opening of a new headquarters in Romania.

By Una Culkin
47 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 4:37pm

ATG, which was founded by Dr Mark McKinney in 2006, is a firm which offers a range of services aimed at providing methods in dealing with environmental and waste management.

Now ATG is stepping up its expansion into Europe with a new headquarters and leadership team in Romania. The Romanian arm of the business will be headed up by S-P O’Mahony, formerly an Irish diplomat in Hungary and Romania.

