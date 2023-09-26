A Coleraine based health and fitness business scooped up an award at the prestigious NI Health & Fitness Awards which took place in Belfast.

Lizzy Caldwell from North Coast Pilates & Physiotherapy with a Highly Commended certificate for Excellence in Rehabilitation. Credit Phil Magowan

North Coast Pilates & Physiotherapy won the Highly Commended award for Excellence in Rehabilitation.

The awards, which, due to the popular demand of previous years introduced three new categories this year, saw a record number of entries from a host of personal trainers, online coaches, gyms, fitness classes and health and fitness food and clothing retailers across Northern Ireland.

The awards, which were once again hosted by Q Radio presenter and fitness fanatic, Ibe Sesay, took place on Saturday (September 23) at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. There were 21 award categories including the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award, this year presented to Debbie Quinn, a Belfast-born fitness instructor who has dedicated over four decades to the fitness industry and helping others.

NI Health & Fitness Awards 2023 Winners. Credit Kelvin Boyes

The awards were judged by an expert panel of industry professionals in Northern Ireland. Returning to the judging panel were online fitness expert and long-standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham. To help them decide the winners, the judging panel also welcomed last year’s female personal trainer of the year, Natasha Daryaie, who runs the Gym Guru, East Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym and winner of last year’s Outstanding Achiever Award, Billy Murray and four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, Bubba Ali. Also new to the panel this year was Captain of the NI Women’s Football team and Cliftonville Ladies, Marissa Callaghan.

Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards commented: “It was an honour to bring the health and fitness industry together to celebrate their incredible achievements once again. Every year we aim to make these awards bigger and better and this year, we are delighted to have received a record number of entries.