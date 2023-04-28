Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
38 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
58 minutes ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer

Coleraine beauty businesses shortlisted for awards

Five beauty businesses operating in Coleraine have been announced as finalists for this year’s NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

By Una Culkin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

This year, due to the popularity of previous years, the awards introduced six new categories with a total of 25 awards up for grabs. Organisers received double the number of entries compared to last year, making it the most popular year to date.

The five businesses from Coleraine announced as finalists in this year’s Awards are The Beauty Bar – Beauty Salon to Watch; Hair & Co – Hair Salon to Watch; Romaya Hair, Make-Up & Brows – Hair Loss Specialist of the Year; Lashed by Niamh – Brow/Lash Specialist of the Year; Mr Kagan Barber Shop – Barbers/Male Grooming Salon of the Year.

Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to find the winners were makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan.

Most Popular
Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler look ahead to the awards which feature five businesses from ColeraineKatrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler look ahead to the awards which feature five businesses from Coleraine
Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler look ahead to the awards which feature five businesses from Coleraine

New to the panel this year are nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic; and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.

Commenting on judging the awards, Katrina Doran said: “Deciding on finalists was no easy task as the breadth of talent in the ever-expanding beauty industry in Northern Ireland is inspirational and reading each entry made me proud to be part of it. Well done to all the finalists and to thank you to every single person who entered this year’s awards. We can’t wait to celebrate together at the awards ceremony in May.”

Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards added; “It’s fantastic to see a record-breaking amount of award entries this year. It is also excellent to see that our new award of Mobile/Home-based Business of the Year received so many entries which demonstrates how industry professionals have adapted their businesses following the global pandemic.”

The awards, which are once again hosted by TV royalty, Pamela Ballantine, will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. Tickets are now on sale, visit nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets for booking details.

Read More
Teaching award for Ballysally PS’s Samantha
Related topics:ColeraineOrganisers