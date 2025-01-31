Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine building society has linked with a leading dementia charity to offer a face-to-face clinic in February for anyone affected by the condition.

Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinic will take place in the Coleraine branch of Nationwide, 12 The Diamond, BT52 1DE, on February 11, 12 and 13.

The clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the Causeway Coast area.

They will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: "We're looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location."

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse, visit Dementia UK’s website here.

