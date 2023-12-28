The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has recognised the many successful projects delivered by the team at Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID).

Coleraine BID is a non-profit organisation made up of local business leaders who volunteer their time to oversee projects which aim to improve town centres. The projects delivered by BID throughout the past year have attracted visitors to the town centre and have earned the organisation several prestigious accolades - most recently at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) awards, where BID’s CQ magazine project scooped the gold award in the Not-for-Profit category and silver in the Best Publication category.

Other notable recent successes have included BID winning the 2022/23 Northern Ireland High Street of the Year award and 2023 Runner up in the Rising Star category of the ‘UK Let’s Celebrate High Streets awards’.

Meanwhile, Coleraine BID was also the 2023 Finalist NI Digital Social Media awards, and became the first BID in Northern Ireland to be awarded the BID Foundation Industry Standards kite mark in recognition of high standards of transparency, accountability, responsible governance, professionalism and reporting.

The Mayor congratulates Coleraine BID on a successful year, pictured with Julienne Elliott, Council’s Town and Village Manager, Maurice Bradley MLA and BID Board members Declan O'Malley, Ian Donaghey MBE (Chair), Jamie Hamill. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Honouring the organisation for its many successes, the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted that the hard work and dedication of Coleraine BID has paid off. Their efforts have had such a positive impact, and the constant passion of Coleraine BID to improve the surroundings and economic flow into the town through projects such as CQ magazine is admirable.”

Ian Donaghey MBE, Chair of Coleraine BID added: “On behalf of the Board and members of Coleraine BID, I wish to thank the Mayor for his continued support of local businesses in our town.

“The BID team continues to work incredibly hard to deliver projects ranging from our communications programme with town radio, magazine and online marketing to our year-round calendar of events and other projects which are so important to the future economic viability of our town.”

