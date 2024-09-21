Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A breast cancer awareness campaign, supported by a Coleraine business, has been launched by women whose cancer was detected by the partner charity.

Action Cancer has unveiled its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign taking place during October which is supported by Coleraine firm MCL InsureTech’s online car insurance company its4women and Gordons Chemist.

Ambassadors for the charity and partners gathered together at Action Cancer House in Belfast for a special celebration event.

Action Cancer has now recruited a cohort of new Ambassadors for the breast screening service - women who had their breast cancer detected by the charity. These women will be sharing their stories during the month of October to spread awareness of Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

Action Cancer Launches its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in partnership with local online car insurance company its4women and Gordons Chemists : Pictured L-R are Kerry Beckett (Marketing Manager, its4women), Donna McKernan (Advanced Practice Radiographer, Action Cancer) and Fiona McQuillan (Pharmacist, Gordons Chemists) CREDIT BRIAN THOMPSON

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland accounting for 30% of all cancer diagnoses among women. The latest statistics state that 1,490 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 312 die from the disease every year.

Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage. Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ and encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS.

Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager at its4women, added: “Since October 2019, its4women has been matching all the money raised by the public for the Breast Friends campaign, up to £180,000 until 2025. Seeing how our support has made a real difference in saving lives, we decided to extend our partnership with Action Cancer.

“I am delighted to announce that to date the Breast Friends campaign has raised over £260,294 enabling 2,294 local ladies to avail of a potentially life-saving breast screening appointment.

“I urge the general public to join the campaign by getting together with friends and organising a fundraiser such as a girls’ night in, quiz night or coffee morning. Whatever you choose to do, its4women will match whatever you raise meaning your support will go twice as far. With your support we can provide many more breast screening appointments and save more lives.”

If anyone is interested in organising a Breast Friends Fundraiser this October, please contact [email protected]