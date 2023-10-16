Coleraine business magazine scoops two awards at CIPR Awards
The magazine which highlights the diverse array of high street and independent retailers in Coleraine, along with sharing inspirational stories, achieved the prestigious Gold award in the Not for Profit category and the Silver award in the Best Publication category.
Behind the glossy pages of CQ Magazine lies a small yet dedicated team. They craft a 96-page magazine, packed with content, which is released quarterly. 5,000 copies are distributed to local hotels, restaurants, cafes, and shops.
Jamie Hamill, Coleraine BID manager, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have received these prestigious CIPR awards. It's a credit to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the tremendous support from our local businesses and community. These honours motivate us to continue our efforts to improve Coleraine's life and vibrancy.”