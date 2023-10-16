CQ Magazine, published by Coleraine’s Business Improvement District, scooped two prestigious awards at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) ceremony held at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast on Friday.

The team from Coleraine BID's magazine CQ at the CIPR awards ceremony. Credit Coleraine BID

The magazine which highlights the diverse array of high street and independent retailers in Coleraine, along with sharing inspirational stories, achieved the prestigious Gold award in the Not for Profit category and the Silver award in the Best Publication category.

Behind the glossy pages of CQ Magazine lies a small yet dedicated team. They craft a 96-page magazine, packed with content, which is released quarterly. 5,000 copies are distributed to local hotels, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

