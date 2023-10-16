Register
Coleraine business magazine scoops two awards at CIPR Awards

CQ Magazine, published by Coleraine’s Business Improvement District, scooped two prestigious awards at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) ceremony held at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast on Friday.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
The team from Coleraine BID's magazine CQ at the CIPR awards ceremony. Credit Coleraine BIDThe team from Coleraine BID's magazine CQ at the CIPR awards ceremony. Credit Coleraine BID
The magazine which highlights the diverse array of high street and independent retailers in Coleraine, along with sharing inspirational stories, achieved the prestigious Gold award in the Not for Profit category and the Silver award in the Best Publication category.

Behind the glossy pages of CQ Magazine lies a small yet dedicated team. They craft a 96-page magazine, packed with content, which is released quarterly. 5,000 copies are distributed to local hotels, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Jamie Hamill, Coleraine BID manager, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have received these prestigious CIPR awards. It's a credit to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the tremendous support from our local businesses and community. These honours motivate us to continue our efforts to improve Coleraine's life and vibrancy.”

