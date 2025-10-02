Waterproof socks to keep the feet dry have proven to be the brainwave which secured a Coleraine man top prize in Causeway Coast and Glens Ultimate Pitch competition.

Sander Van Eck secured £1,000 for his business by winning the local heat of the competition, organised by the government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed, and now progresses to the regional final in November, with a chance to add a further £5,000.

Originally from the Netherlands, Sander who describes himself as an avid outdoor enthusiast, came up with the idea of waterproof socks after realising there was a gap in the market for affordable and high quality waterproof gear.

Already securing a distribution agreement with a French tactical equipment supplier, Sander’s customers range from dog walkers and hikers, to athletes and military personnel.

He was among ten entrepreneurs from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to pitch at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held in the Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

Among the others were Fiona Houston of The Vault Gymnastics Club, who was awarded the local Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award. Based in Portstewart, the club provides access to gymnastics for children aged 1-17, aiding both their physical and mental fitness.

Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s eleven councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.

Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.