Coleraine firm donates over £2k to Children’s Hospice

As part of their 25 Years campaign (launched in January 2020), they selected Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice as their hero charity and, although their calendar of planned fundraising events was disrupted, the team was not discouraged!

The Covernet Charity Committee adapted to the ‘new’ virtual working environment and introduced many online fundraising activities including quizzes, competitions for Pancake Tuesday, Guess the Home Working Desk and Bake off Challenges, plus raffles and Virtual 5ks to name a few.

Finally, October 2021 saw the welcome return of Belfast City Marathon and Covernet were delighted to take this opportunity to help raise more money for their charity.

Some members of the charity committee at Covernet (L-R); Micheal Kinsella, Mia McNeill, James Taylor and Enda McVey