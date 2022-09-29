Coleraine firm highest ranked NI company in UK Tech awards

That’s the finding of the Great Place to Work UK Institute which rated Coleraine based InsurTech firm Covernet the highest ranked Northern Ireland company and sixth in the UK in the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech – Small category.

For the second year running, Coleraine’s Covernet has made the list for the UK Best Workplaces in Tech with 100 per cent of people employed revealing they feel the company is a ‘Great Place to Work’.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech showcases the largest collection of businesses ever recognised. The Institute acknowledges the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry and prioritises the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees to provide positive experiences at work.

Covernet says their success has always been driven by their dedicated team who continue to embody the values which their customers have come to know them by

Lee Stuart, Managing Director of Covernet said: “We are absolutely delighted to have made the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech list for the second year in a row, and to achieve the position of 6th place on the overall UK small category list and top company in Northern Ireland.

“Our position on this prestigious list is driven by an annual people engagement survey which measures the extent to which everyone in the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience.

“To receive this accolade for the second year running recognises Covernet as a great workplace where people are proud of the work they do and enjoy working in the technology industry.

“We recognise the importance of our team’s wellbeing and work-life balance to provide positive experiences in the workplace. Thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve such a great workplace culture.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK explained: “These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace.