Coleraine firm shortlisted for national award

The shortlisting follows hot on the heels of the Technology Business of the Year title for its subsidiary entity DotSys Limited at the Causeway Business Awards in 2021.

The company is one of five shortlisted for the Digital Insurance Award category following its investment into and the elaboration of its online insurance services over the past year.

This includes the launch of new software, rebranding one of its insurance entities to an online-only model and more.

The National Insurance Awards celebrates excellence in the sector, highlighting the very best in general insurance provision and management.

It features 31 categories for companies and teams that demonstrate excellence in their field – from the delivery of specialist brokerage services to the best in High Net Worth (HNW) insurance provisions.

Over the past 30 years MCL InsureTech Limited has been developing its insurance solutions with advanced movement in the online market. This includes its online-only brands, which sit alongside its traditional insurance names, as well as its sophisticated IT solutions for the insurance world itself.

The firm is something of a pioneer in the insurance sector as the parent company to subsidiary company DotSys Limited (software development). Also in its portfolio are the insurance brands; Its4women, McClartys Insurance, BoxyMo and GetSetGo.

Speaking about the nomination, managing director of MCL InsureTech, Gary McClarty said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Digital Insurance category at this high profile industry event.

“It is an incredibly proud moment, and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams to have combined their skills, to provide a fully digital accessible insurance service that delivers an outstanding customer experience across an ever-expanding product portfolio.

“We have been growing our brand portfolio consistently while disrupting the market with the best IT solutions possible for the ever-growing digital world we live in and we have made strategic investments into our business model, launching an office in Ireland and tripling our staff.

“Our client base has also grown and we are proud to have some 90,000 people on our database. They are drivers throughout the whole of Ireland, across all demographics with one common need — an insurance brand they can trust.