Jil Peterson of the Stables Flower Co in Coleraine has been nominated as a Face of Floristry in the 2024 National Florist Day celebrations.

The organisers of the competition put out a call for people to nominate their flower industry hero: “Shout out for your special hero and raise their profile to celebrate them across the UK!

"Whether it’s a wonderful grower, your favourite wholesaler, a florist shop with awesome service, or whose designs have made you smile, a fantastic delivery driver who literally went the extra mile, a tutor who inspired you, a student who has excelled or any one of the hundreds of wonderful suppliers out there let us know by nominating them now.”

Coleraine florist nominated as Face of Floristry 2024. Credit Stables Flowers Co

Posting on social media, Jil said: “Wow … how exciting. Have just heard I’ve been nominated as a Face of Floristry in the 2024 National Florist Day celebrations.

"This means I now have a chance to be one of the 100 chosen to represent the wonderful world of flowers when the day kicks off on June 8th. Am so grateful to my community for having faith in me and what I do!”