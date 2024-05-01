Coleraine florist nominated as a Face of Floristry in the 2024 National Florist Day celebrations
Jil Peterson of the Stables Flower Co in Coleraine has been nominated as a Face of Floristry in the 2024 National Florist Day celebrations.
The organisers of the competition put out a call for people to nominate their flower industry hero: “Shout out for your special hero and raise their profile to celebrate them across the UK!
"Whether it’s a wonderful grower, your favourite wholesaler, a florist shop with awesome service, or whose designs have made you smile, a fantastic delivery driver who literally went the extra mile, a tutor who inspired you, a student who has excelled or any one of the hundreds of wonderful suppliers out there let us know by nominating them now.”
Posting on social media, Jil said: “Wow … how exciting. Have just heard I’ve been nominated as a Face of Floristry in the 2024 National Florist Day celebrations.
"This means I now have a chance to be one of the 100 chosen to represent the wonderful world of flowers when the day kicks off on June 8th. Am so grateful to my community for having faith in me and what I do!”
Recently Jil, whose business is based at Kingsgate in Coleraine, was featured in the Northern Ireland media recently thanks to her ‘accidental therapy dog’ Rose who is a regular member of staff at the florist. There was a community outcry when Rose was reported to the authorities as a stray. Happily Rose is still greeting shoppers at Stables Flower Co.