Coleraine hairloss specialist salon offers the gift of hair to a special young girl this Christmas
Romaya Hair Specialists of Railway Road in the town are experts in hair replacement systems, wigs and enhancers.
Last year, after sponsoring a hair system for a young man who lost his hair following brain tumour treatment, owner Andrea McConaghy and her team saw first-hand the difference it made to his confidence and happiness.
Andrea took to social media to highlight their new campaign to find a special young girl in Northern Ireland and give them the gift of hair this Chrismas.
Owner Andrea said: “This Christmas, we want to do something truly special. At Romaya, our passion has always been about more than just hair - it’s about confidence, kindness, and connection.
"This year, we’re opening our hearts to help one special little girl by gifting her the gift of hair, completely free of charge.
"We know that for many, hair is more than just beauty – it’s part of who you are. Whether she’s been through illness, loss, or hardship, we want to bring a little magic, hope, and sparkle back into her world this Christmas.
"If you know a little girl with a story that deserves to be shared, please send her backstory to [email protected] – we’d love to make her Christmas truly unforgettable.
"Because at Romaya, it’s not just about great hair. It’s about giving back, spreading love, and making a difference - one strand at a time.”