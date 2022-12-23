Home care provider, Bluebird Care Coleraine, are celebrating a year of award successes.

Bluebird Care Coleraine support older people and other adults to live independent lives in the comfort of their own homes across Coleraine and the surrounding areas.

The team were recently named winners of the Gold Star Award at the Families First NI North West Awards for exemplary care in the community, following an anonymous nomination from a member of the public.

However, their successes did not end there, as in late November Care Manager at Bluebird Care Coleraine, John Fox, was named the inaugural ‘Employee of the Year’ at the Causeway Coast and Glen’s People Awards.

Director, Sue MacLaughlin, collected the Causeway Chamber of Commerce award on behalf of John

The awards, hosted by Causeway Chamber of Commerce, are a celebration of the best business successes from across the area.

The accomplishment honoured the enormous service John has made to Bluebird Care Coleraine since joining the team six years ago. He has overseen the implementation of a great many positive changes and demonstrated incredible leadership during the pandemic. Thanks to his quick eye for simplifying processes and his steady leadership, he has helped to maintain the high standards of care Bluebird Care Coleraine are known and recognised for.

To crown off the year, Care Assistant at the home care provider, Diane Weir, was highly commended as a finalist at the National Bluebird Care Awards, where she was shortlisted out of hundreds of Care Assistants from over 200+ Bluebird Care franchise businesses throughout the UK and Ireland.

Diane is highly valued by both team members and customers alike. She is calm, patient, and empathetic and is extremely receptive to the needs of her customers, going the extra mile to make them feel valued. She also always finds time to use her extensive experience to mentor and support new members of the team, guiding them and giving them the confidence to deliver expert care to their customers. These points were paramount to her award success.

Diane Weir, was highly commended as a finalist at the National Bluebird Care Awards

Sue MacLaughlin, Director of Bluebird Care Coleraine, said: “We’re delighted with our honours and so proud of our entire team. Every single day they all go above and beyond to deliver fantastic care to our customers and have remained unflappable in their responsibilities, all while dealing with the challenges of a pandemic."