Coleraine’s Andrew Lynas of Lynas Foodservice in the town was one of the finalists at this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards ceremony.

The event which was televised on RTÉ One on November 30 was attended by many of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs.

Lynas Foodservice delivers food to food service businesses. Founded in 1951 Lynas Foodservice currently employs over 625 people. They make about 1,500 deliveries a day and move about a quarter of a million cases of food every week throughout the island of Ireland and Scotland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme is a global recognition programme run in 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Currently in its 25th year in Ireland, the programme works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs and is considered one of the strongest programmes globally.

Andrew Lynas of Lynas Foodservice pictured at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards ceremony recently with his wife Hannah and mother Lynda Lynas

The EOY alumni network comprises of more than 580 entrepreneurs in Ireland alone. Collectively these businesses employ more than 200,000 people and generate revenues in excess of £23billion.

Commenting at the event, Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme said, “It’s been an absolute honour to get to know our 2022 finalists, each of whom have demonstrated cutting-edge, innovative thinking and new ways of working in their respective industries, ultimately shaping how we live and work.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme I am delighted to renew our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs to grow their businesses throughout the island of Ireland, and around the world.”

Anne Heraty, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2006 and Chair of the Judging Panel said: “This year, once again, our EOY finalists proved themselves to be incredibly ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful and dynamic businesses across the island of Ireland and globally.