Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old man was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Friday, October 18, for cyber-crime related offences.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Kelly from the Coleraine area had previously in June pleaded guilty to six counts under the Computer Misuse Act and one count under the Fraud Act.

Kelly was sentenced to serve a period of 16 months in prison which was suspended for four years. He is also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation was led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Cyber Crime department, with assistance from the National Crime Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation was led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Cyber Crime department, with assistance from the National Crime Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation. CREDIT PIXABAY

It focused on a large-scale credential stuffing attack against a multi-international sports brand company during April 2020 that resulted in the compromise of 277,000 user accounts.

Detective Inspector McCracken of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Cyber Crime Centre said: “Today’s sentencing is the result of a complex investigation conducted by investigators and technical forensic officers from the Police Service's Cyber Crime team, with support from law enforcement partners.

“It should send a clear message to those involved in this type of crime that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of such cyber criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A credential stuffing attack is a type of cyber-attack that uses automated tools in conjunction with account credentials to try to gain unauthorised access to user accounts and is based on the assumption that people reuse usernames and passwords across multiple services.

“Our partners at the National Cyber Security Centre provide password guidance and other aspects of cyber security at www.ncsc.gov.uk”