Their solution ‘Soundly’, a custom fit oral anti-snoring device, has now received FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) clearance.

‘Soundly’ works by gently holding the jaw forward in an open position which promotes a steady flow of air through the mouth thus making for a better night’s sleep.

William Purvis, Co Founder of Cinchortho explained: "I had tried other anti-snoring devices but found them bulky and ineffective. With the help of North West Regional College Product Design Centre we designed a solution that was compact, comfortable, and effective.

William and Judy Purvis, owners of Cinchortho in Coleraine pictured with North West Regional College Product Design Centre Manager Philip Devlin.

"Over 120 couples are enjoying the benefits of a silent night’s sleep, thanks to Soundly and FDA (510k) clearance means we can market Soundly to the 90 million couples in the US whose relationships are affected by snoring.

‘’We would like to thank all the team, those who support our project and the companies and institutions who provided professional, technical, and financial backing during this process.’’

NWRC Product Design Centre Manager Philip Devlin added: ’’It’s great news that Soundly has been FDA approved and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Cinchortho.

"William and Judy were a pleasure to work with and I’m proud of the role that NWRC has played in their innovation journey. It also highlights the benefits of the InnovateUs

programme which is funded by the Department for the Economy.”