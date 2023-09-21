A Coleraine rowing club is one of the beneficiaries of a new grassroots sports fund established by Fibrus.

Ryan Totten and Brooke Reeves of Coleraine Alumni Rowing Club welcome the news the club is a recipient of the Fibrus ‘Play it Forward’ sports fund. The club is using the funds to purchase new oars for its youth section. Credit David Cavan

The Full Fibre broadband company had originally set aside £30k for the initiative but an additional £17k was added to the initial pot after applications flooded in from local communities. Nearly 50 grants of up to £1,000 have now been given to a range of clubs, including football, Gaelic games and cricket, in Northern Ireland and Cumbria, as Fibrus continues to roll out in these regions. In Northern Ireland, 29 grassroots sports are set to benefit from the investment.

One of the clubs that has benefited from the sports fund is Coleraine Alumni Rowing Association.

"Receiving a 'Play it Forward' grant from Fibrus has been a game-changer for the club and the funding has allowed us to purchase new oars for the club’s youth section,” said club chair Jamie Gibson.

"It has not only bolstered our club's capabilities but has also strengthened the bond within our community, enabling us to continue providing opportunities for our young athletes to participate in sports and build lasting friendships.”

These clubs, who are working with young people, will get a share of the cash, covering everything from rugby to rowing, football to athletics and hockey, all funded through ‘Play it Forward’. The fund will be used to support clubs in a variety of different ways, such as purchasing new kits, subsidising training fees, purchasing new equipment or enhancing existing facilities.

Dominic Kearns, Chief Executive of Fibrus, said the ‘Play it Forward’ fund reflects the company’s commitment to invest in communities beyond broadband.

“Our promise to connect communities on a local level also means encouraging children to go outside, make friends and have fun,” he said.

“The decision to increase the fund this summer will help nearly 50 grassroots clubs to thrive and make a lasting impact in their communities, empowering young people to excel in sport, while enjoying themselves.