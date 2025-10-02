A social enterprise creative media group which was formed to highlight Coleraine’s Ballysally area in a positive light has been shortlisted for three industry awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspire Media NI CIC was set up in November 2022 by Robert Campbell and Andrew Cooper with a core value of promoting the wider Ballysally area positively before expanding into the whole of Northern Ireland.

Now they have been announced as finalists in three awards categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Campaign: Public Sector/Not for Profit – NI Social Media Awards 2025

Awards shortlist for Coleraine social enterprise media group Aspire

Best Use of Social Media – NI Social Enterprise Awards 2025

Emerging Leader of the Year (Operations Director, Robert Campbell) – NI Social Enterprise Awards 2025

Robert Campbell, Operations Director of Aspire Media N.I. CIC, said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted alongside so many incredible organisations and individuals across both awards nights.

"These nominations are a testament to the hard work of both myself and Andy as well as our team, our clients’ trust, and the community impact that we strive for every day. When we started Aspire Media, we had one main core value – to bring Ballysally into the positive light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Cooper and Robert Campbell of Aspire Media.

"We progressed it to bring Coleraine, and indeed Causeway Coast and Glens, into this by ensuring we help the community and, of course, small businesses and organisations in the borough and across Northern and Southern Ireland since we started back in November 2022 as Aspire Media N.I. CIC,” he added.

"We are proud to represent the Causeway Coast & Glens area on a regional stage at both events and I look forward to representing the Causeway Coast on its behalf as Aspire Media in Belfast at the Europa and Crowne Plaza hotels in October and November respectively.

"I cannot thank our clients and of course Andy who has been the creative side, utilising both our skills to create the company that stands out in Coleraine.”

Andy Cooper, Creative Director of Aspire Media N.I. CIC, added: “When Robert and I started Aspire Media, we were aware of our social responsibility to highlight our local area of Ballysally in a positive light, where a community has worked hard to bring people together and showcase community growth through the many projects around the estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Coleraine, we were keen to highlight our local small businesses who are working hard to stand out above the big business that often squeezes out the little guy.

"We did this both with our creative talents and our skills across the many social platforms we have to become the company we are now. We’re excited to be up for these awards, which highlights the efforts we’ve made in our respective roles within Aspire Media N.I. CIC as a company deeply rooted to its core values.”

NI Social Media Awards will take place at Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Saturday, October 18 while the NI Social Enterprise Awards will be held on Friday, November 7 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.