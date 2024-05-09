Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine is to host an exciting new open-air market specifically for young traders and artisans.

Causeway Young Traders Market, specifically created for young makers and artisan producers, will take place on Saturday, May 18, in the Diamond in Coleraine.

The first of its kind for the Borough, the youth market will complement the already popular and award-winning Causeway Speciality Market held twice monthly in Coleraine’s Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am always impressed by the breadth of talent coming through from young people who have business ideas, particularly in relation to handmade and artisan products.

Council to Host Causeway Youth Market in Coleraine Diamond this May. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“I am very much looking forward to what will be an exciting new additional offer for Coleraine’s town centre. I’d encourage you to come along to meet these young makers behind fledging businesses, as I’m sure the talent on display will be impressive.”

Council’s Town and Village team are hoping the new initiative will help local start-up and small businesses grow and would like to hear from traders under 30 years old who meet the following criteria:

Have a new business or a business idea that they would like to test; already an established trader but looking for more exposure for their business; have an existing business but have not yet tried a retail setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants in the Causeway Young Traders Market will have the opportunity to be selected for the Young Traders Regional Finals to be held in Belfast on June 8 and 9 with an additional selection stage to attend the National Finals in August held in Stratford-Upon-Avon.