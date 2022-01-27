Coleraine town centre funding boost welcomed

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that the investment must be the beginning of the rejuvenation of the area.

“Coleraine town centre has suffered greatly over the past decade and while this funding is welcome, it needs to be part of a wider plan to rejuvenate the area,” said Ms Hunter.

“Plans to enhance shop fronts and brighten up the town centre are welcome, but we need to attract more businesses to fill the empty shop units that line our streets. We also need to see similar schemes in our rural areas like Dungiven, Kilrea and Limavady to facilitate much-needed improvement works.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargy

“Coleraine town centre was once a bustling hub of shops, market stalls, cafes and restaurants, but in recent years we have seen business after business shut their doors and the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped, with many of our existing businesses being put under severe pressure just to keep trading.

“The North Coast is an area of huge potential, each year we see tourists flock to our seaside destinations and for major events like The Open. If we want to capitalise on this then we need to be offer them the facilities necessary to attract visitors back year after year.

“Coleraine is the only major town in this area and we need to see sustained investment to build a town centre that rivals the offering of other nearby towns and cities, we’ve been left behind for too long.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the funding saying it will improve shoppers’ experience in the town.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter

“The investment of £300,000 to revitalise Coleraine town centre, which has been allocated by Sinn Féin Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, is a very welcome boost to the town.

“This funding will help to improve the experience for shoppers and visitors and encourage people back into the town centre to support local businesses.

“Coleraine has many excellent businesses that have had a difficult couple of years and this funding will go some way to helping in the local economic recovery post Covid.”

Meanwhile, DUP East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley hopes that a review of Invest Northern Ireland announced by Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA will have a beneficial outcome for the East Londonderry area.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA

The review, led by Sir Michael Lyons, will provide an independent assessment of the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness as well as its capacity to strategically align with, and operationally deliver, the 10X Economic Vision – the Department’s vision for the next decade.

Maurice Bradley said: “The previous leadership of INI under Alastair Hamilton saw the organisation transform from a dithering civil service structure into a nimble machine which was attracting record levels of investment into Northern Ireland.

“In recent years, I feel the organisation had lost that laser focus, I trust this review will allow it to recalibrate. I commend the Minister for driving ahead with this fundamental review.

“With massive potential in East Londonderry for new investors, I want INI to be at the top of its game and spreading a message across the globe that East Londonderry and Northern Ireland is open for business and a good place to invest.

“We have many innovative companies who are keen to expand but they need the help and support to do this. Coleraine is a university town and we have Northern Ireland’s only Enterprise Zone – but we need to see the investment arriving.

“People remember the 2017 announcement and they now want to see the jobs coming to fruition.