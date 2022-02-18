Subtitled movies for deaf and hard of hearing trialled at Movie House Coleraine

Subtitled Mondays will begin on February 21 and will run weekly through to April 4 when the company will assess the success of the project.

Movie House is running these screenings at its Coleraine cinema in the coming weeks as part of its work to improve accessibility for moviegoers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are dedicated to giving our customers the best cinema experience and are continually working to improve accessibility. This trial will allow us to gauge audience interest in subtitled films,” Michael McAdam, managing director of Movie House explained.

Jet Centre Movie House will be piloting new weekly accessibility screenings for audiences who are deaf or hard of hearing

The Subtitled Mondays screenings will include all current films such as Dog, Belfast, Death on the Nile, Sing 2, Spider-Man and Uncharted. The programme and showtimes will change each week but will include all films where subtitles are available.

Movie House Coleraine is fully wheelchair accessible and currently runs monthly Autism Friendly Family screenings.

The company is also due to install audio description in its screens in Coleraine. This allows people who are blind or partially-sighted to follow a narrated sound track through special headphones provided at the cinema. The narration cannot be heard by other audience members.

“We hope our customers will give us feedback when they attend a subtitled screening. It will help us make decisions on the future of this provision,” he added.