Coleraine's Rabab Flack wins Best New Start Up at 2023 Women in Business Awards

A Coleraine businesswoman has been celebrated for her outstanding achievements at the 2023 Women in Business Awards at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday.

By Una Culkin
3 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 3:20pm

Rabab Flack, founder of Causeway Clear Ears, picked up the award for Best New Start Up at the ceremony last night. Rahab was the chosen winner for her courageous decision to leave her job as a nurse and start up her own company having recognised a clear niche in the local population as a budding business opportunity.

This year’s Awards, now in their eleventh year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from all sectors to recognise, reward and celebrate the very best of local talent at the only ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business for the fifth consecutive year, the Awards received a record 201 submissions and honoured eighteen inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

Kathleen McGurk, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and Rabab Flack, Causeway Clear Ears
Jo Bertram, Managing Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “At Virgin Media O2 Business we are committed to championing women and their impact within the local business community, which is why we continue to be proud sponsors of the Women in Business Awards."

Women in Business Chief Executive, Roseann Kelly commented: “Our 11th Awards was a true showcase of the amazing talent of businesswomen locally as Women in Business continues to celebrate, encourage and inspire women to achieve their ambitions. Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists, we look forward to seeing what the future holds for you and your business.”

Women in Business 2023 Award Winners. Front row: Rabab Flack, Jackie Henry, Roseann Kelly (Women in Business), Niamh McCarthy. 2nd Row: Melanie Dawson. 3rd Row: Gabriela Martin, Tracey McNally, Lenore Rice. 4th Row: Shannon Stronge. 5th Row: Ineke Rentmeesters, Paula Mooney, Fibrus Rep, Tanya Martin. 6th Row: Grainne O’Loane, Roisin O’Hare, Sarah Balmforth. Back Row: John McVeigh (collecting on behalf of Joanne Alexander), Nichola Robinson (Women in Business) Claire Hale
