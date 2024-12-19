Collins Rolston finishes year on a high with a raft of new commercial and housing projects

Collins Rolston Architects has finished off the year on a note of success with a raft of high-profile commissions.

The Belfast headquartered firm, led by Mark Collins, has been engaged by Galway County Council for a key role in the delivery of 66no Social Housing units in Farrannamartin in Galway.

Collins Rolston will be responsible for Project Management, Architectural Services and leading the full design team.

The homes will be designed and built using sustainably friendly Modern Methods of Construction, thus ensuring speed of delivery and quality.

Collins Rolston's MD Mark Collins.

The scheme is part of a major Framework on which Collins Rolston secured a place recently for the provision of Social and Affordable Residential Developments and Public Realm Schemes in excess of €3m.

This is the latest project the firm has won in recent months with others including: Ballymena Town Centre Multi-carpark refurbishment for Mid & East Antrim Council; Glencairn Community Hub for Belfast City Council; M&E Upgrade works to Carrick Amphitheatre; The Braid & Larne Leisure Centre for Mid & East Antrim Council, four new healthcare commissions for BHSCT, Sperrinview School SEN & Holychild PS SEP both for The Education Authority and a new Social Housing Development at Adam St for Apex Association.

Collins Rolston MD, Mark Collins, said the recently won projects were a fitting end to what had been a remarkable year for the practice, which picked up a number of prestigious awards and grew its geographical and sectoral presence across the UK and Ireland.

“We are developing a strong and robust commercial portfolio alongside our hard-earned reputation as leaders in private and affordable housing. We have a strong pipeline of work as we prepare for 2025 and plan to recruit further to meet the demands of our growing client base.”