Comedians Babatunde and Finlay's TV adventure on the Causeway Coast
The Coast to Coast campaign includes a new 20-minute video featuring the two comedians travelling along the Causeway Coastal Route, taking in Blackhead Lighthouse, Dunfin Farm, Ballycastle Traditional Music Trail, Cromore Retreat and Peatlands – a shepherd’s hut experience in
Ballymoney.
From there, the pair continue to the northern section of the Wild Atlantic Way, trying their hand at sea stack climbing in Donegal and visiting Voya Seaweed Baths in Sligo.
Tourism Ireland’s message is that these two iconic routes can be enjoyed as part of one great holiday. The organisation aims to inspire GB visitors to extend their stay, to explore more of our beautiful coastline.
Viewers who’re inspired by Baba and Finlay’s adventure can discover more about the places they have visited on a specially-created page on Tourism Ireland’s website Ireland.com.