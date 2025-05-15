THE revitalisation of Banbridge town centre was officially celebrated yesterday, with the launch of the completed Banbridge public realm scheme.

The £6 million investment has transformed the heart of the town into a safer, more accessible, and more vibrant destination for residents, businesses and visitors.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy welcomed Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to the town to see the improvements which were jointly funded by ABC Council, DfC and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor said: “The completion of this major public realm scheme is a moment of real pride for Banbridge.

“It not only preserves and enhances our rich built heritage but also reimagines the town centre as a dynamic, accessible and welcoming place for all.

“With improved walkways, lighting, civic spaces and streetscapes, this investment lays the foundation for continued economic growth, community connection and future cultural events. “I want to thank everyone involved in this project, including the contractors, our local businesses and the Department for Communities, for their support and commitment to Banbridge’s future.”

Chairman of Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, Michael Donaghy, described the investment as a “vote of confidence in the future of Banbridge”.

“The improvements have already made a positive difference to the way people experience our town, with improved access and an environment that reflects our rich history while supporting modern-day business.

“The new civic plaza and upgraded infrastructure will attract more visitors and shoppers, helping to stimulate our local economy and support our business community.”

Delivered by Fox Building and Engineering Limited, the scheme included a wide range of infrastructure improvements across the town centre.

New natural stone paving, granite kerbs, widened and resurfaced footpaths, enhanced wayfinding, increased cycle parking and tree planting have all contributed to a high-quality, better-connected streetscape.

The event also celebrated the success and continuation of the Empty to Occupied Scheme funded by DfC.

This programme is aimed at targeting dereliction across the borough by refurbishing buildings and making them fit for purpose and ready to occupy, thus improving the vitality of our high streets, creating jobs and increasing footfall.

To date, 10 new units have been refurbished, with seven of these already back into commercial use. By the end of the programme, it is anticipated that funding of £751,277 will have leveraged £1,185,740 of private investment.

Within five years, the return on public investment will equate to £2 for every £1 of public money.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons welcomed the investment in Banbridge, saying: “It is good to see the completion of Banbridge Public Realm, which has genuinely enhanced the centre of Banbridge, adding to its attraction as somewhere to visit, shop, work and invest in.

“In addition, the Empty to Occupied Scheme is a great example of tackling vacancy and bringing new life into the town.

“My department’s funding has enabled both schemes to be delivered and it shows what positive results can be gained through collaborative working with our colleagues in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council.”