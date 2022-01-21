Concerns raised as Moy Park reduces production in NI

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has expressed ‘deep concern’ about the news.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, said: “Our members are extremely disappointed and worried about Moy Park pulling back on production here. “It is the second time this has happened in less than three years and will create ongoing income pressures. Poultry producers have been hit hard in recent times and they’ve been exhausting every avenue to sustain their family farm businesses.

“Moy Park has said that they aim to get the slaughtering of live birds in the Ballymena site going again in September when a major contract with Sainsbury’s will begin, but in the meantime, we will be liaising closely with Moy Park to ensure this is managed with minimal impact.”