Construction begins at £8.6 million Glengormley Workspace Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This £8.6 million project, supported by £3.89million from the UK Government Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities Levelling Up Fund (LUF) and an additional £4.7 million from the Council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This innovative Workspace Hub, located in the heart of Glengormley, at the former Police Station site is an exciting new development for our Borough. This substantial investment not only serves to enhance the physical infrastructure of Glengormley but also lays the groundwork for sustainable economic prosperity, creating a ripple effect of opportunities for existing local businesses and residents alike.

Sod cutting ceremony at the new Workspace Hub located in Glengormley town centre.

“This development highlights the Council’s commitment to fostering growth and entrepreneurship in our community. The new Workspace Hub, alongside broader regeneration initiatives, is a key driver to support the future success of Glengormley town centre.”

Minister Young, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said:

“I’m delighted that work has started to transform this empty site at the heart of Glengormley – a major step forward on the road to creating an amazing asset for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment is helping to breathe new life into the town centre with a state-of-the-art new space where people can learn new skills and businesses can be supported. Regenerating areas and giving people greater pride in the places they live is what levelling up is about and I can’t wait to visit once it’s finished.”

First sod cutting at new £8.6m Glengormley Workspace Hub.

The new 16,000sq ft. modern, accessible workspace is set to become a dynamic hub, catering to the diverse needs of new start-up businesses, early-stage growth companies, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Positioned as a centre for innovation and collaboration, it aims to support economic growth in the Borough, with an anticipated opening date of early 2026.

Once complete the Hub will have a maximum capacity of 300 people. The Council’s vision is that this increase in day-time population will bring a vibrancy and economic boost to the many other businesses and eateries in the town.

This development is part of a broader plan to enhance the workspace landscape across the Borough. Alongside similar hubs set to open in strategic locations in Antrim and Ballyclare, the Glengormley Workspace Hub promises to revolutionise workspace amenities, providing wrap-around professional support, empowering local entrepreneurs and small businesses with best in class facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Communities played an important role in the preparation of the site for this exciting project, providing funding and supporting the delivery of a meanwhile use space on the site. Gordon Lyons, Minister for Communities added:

“I welcome this investment in Glengormley to create a modern Workspace Hub on the former Police Station site which will drive inward investment and create opportunities for people. I was excited to be on site today to mark the beginning of the construction phase, and to hear about the other ambitious regeneration projects my Department and Council have planned for Glengormley.”

The Glengormley Workspace Hub is integral to a larger regeneration project in the town, including the renovation of shop front facades, major enhancements to the Farmley Road Car park and commercial area, and a new right-hand turning lane at the junction of Church Way and Glenwell Road. A significant public realm scheme will also commence in early 2025 and will include new footpaths, street furniture, lighting and increased pedestrian space.

The new office space is set to welcome entrepreneurs and businesses where they can be part of a business community in a high quality, modern workspace setting, with access to a range of other business support.