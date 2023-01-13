Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is encouraging people to have their say ahead of a proposed major regeneration project in Bushmills.

The village could benefit from a £7.5m investment made possible through the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal as well as a wider £7m plan to improve public transport and parking infrastructure.

An initial consultation and engagement event will take place in Bushmills Youth Hostel on Monday, January 23 with two drop-in sessions planned from 2pm – 5pm and 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

Advertisement

The consultation period will continue until February 20, with the local community and interested stakeholders encouraged to complete a survey which looks at six proposed projects.

An initial consultation and engagement event will take place in Bushmills Youth Hostel on Monday, January 23 with two drop-in sessions planned from 2pm – 5pm and 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, explained: “Following on from the Bushmills 2020 Masterplan we now have an exciting opportunity to deliver significant development and economic growth for the village and surrounding areas.

“This is the first in a series of consultations planned for the Bushmills Regeneration Growth Deal project, and we want to engage with as many people as possible at this concept stage as we explore what it could deliver for the area.

Advertisement

“The informal drop-in sessions on January 23 provide an opportunity to find out more and staff will be there to answer questions and talk you through the various aspects which have been identified as part of the overall project. There is no need to register your attendance or book a place – simply call in at a time that suits you.”

The six potential projects for investment identified by Council are 1: Bushmills Parking Hub; 2: Improved Traffic Management; 3: Interpretive Sculpture Trail; 4: Improved walking and cycling connectivity with the Giant’s Causeway and beyond; 5: Courthouse/Designerie Project and connections with Millennium Carpark; 6: Public Realm Scheme.

The initial consultation survey provides an opportunity to review each of these and provide feedback. The survey can be completed online https://arcg.is/5HHaf or hard copies can be obtained at the drop-in event on January 23 or after that date at The Designerie. The survey should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. Hard copies should be returned to The Designerie.

If you’re part of a group who is interested in the plans for the village, a specific consultation meeting can be requested by contacting [email protected]