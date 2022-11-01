10 artisan shops across Northern Ireland that are perfect for unique Christmas gifts

1. Ebb & Flow: Carnlough

Ebb and Flow is a craft and gift shop found in the harbour village of Carnlough on the Causeway Coast. The shop sells work from local artists and makers and has a wide variety of quality products, including ceramics, jewellery, soft furnishings, textiles, candles hand made notebooks and cards from across the island. If you’re looking for something special you can be sure to find it in Ebb and Flow’s Antrim Rain Natural Soaps, handmade in the store’s workshop and made using rain water collected from the Antrim glens.

Photo: Contributed