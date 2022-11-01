10 artisan shops across Northern Ireland that are perfect for unique Christmas gifts

This year why not support local and shop in one of Northern Ireland’s artisan shops where you might just find the perfect unique gift for your loved one.
Here are 10 artisan shops across Northern Ireland for unique Christmas gifts.
1. Ebb & Flow: Carnlough
Ebb and Flow is a craft and gift shop found in the harbour village of Carnlough on the Causeway Coast. The shop sells work from local artists and makers and has a wide variety of quality products, including ceramics, jewellery, soft furnishings, textiles, candles hand made notebooks and cards from across the island. If you’re looking for something special you can be sure to find it in Ebb and Flow’s Antrim Rain Natural Soaps, handmade in the store’s workshop and made using rain water collected from the Antrim glens.
Photo: Contributed
2. In Klöver: Hillsborough and Moira
In Klöver is a local shop featuring the work of artists and makers from across Northern Ireland and beyond. Everything they sell is sustainably sourced from independent makers in an ethical way. With two stores located in Hillsborough and Moira these stores provide a range of unique handmade pieces for any lover of artisan work.
Photo: Kalie Reid
3. Shambles: Glenarm
Shambles Workshop is a small independently run family business with a craft shop based in Glenarm Castle Estate. They showcase their own unique, up-cycled products as well as products from over creators and artisans. If you’re looking for a one of a kind gift, Shambles Workshop work to request and are able to work with your own items in order to convert them from perhaps sentimental memory to living, treasured items.
Photo: Contributed
4. Designerie: Bushmills
The Designerie is a community shop, workshop, and creative hub selling handmade products from Northern Ireland and Ireland. The store was founded by Enterprise Causeway in 2015, with its core purpose being to grow the creative industry and promote creativity within the community. The Designerie stocks numerous Northern Irish artisan’s work including pottery and ceramics, homeware and accessories.
Photo: Contributed