There are a whole host of small businesses across Ards and North Down, with many specialising in arts and crafts.
Whether crafting for fun or for your own business, embracing your creative side is now more popular than ever, so be sure to stock up on all the essentials you need.
From passionate painters to creative card makers, there are a variety of products and supplies available to allow you to unleash your full artistic potential.
Regardless of if you’re a complete beginner or an expert maker, there is something to be found for everyone and all skill levels available in these independent stores.
1. Spring Cottage Crafts At The Potting Shed
In the heart of Comber overlooking Belfast Lough, soak in the ever-changing scenery while you browse the handmade fabric crafts. For sewing enthusiasts alike, the shop is stocked with a beautiful range of fabrics, both craft and patchwork. Customers are also invited to watch on-going demonstrations as they browse the wide range of items on display, including raw materials to make your own creations as well as handmade items such as cushions, rag dolls and many other interesting pieces.
visitardsandnorthdown.com/things-to-do/spring-cottage-crafts-at-the-potting-shed-p703631
Photo: discovernorthernireland.com
2. The Craft Room
Run by friends and artisan crafters Debbie and William, The Craft Room showcases the highest quality local products. After forming The North Down Craft Collective in 2013, bringing together a group of crafters making handmade products, the duo secured premises to promote local talent on a more permanent basis.
Alongside monthly workshop programmes, hand-crafted products are also on offer to support the talented individuals who work hard creating their unique goods.
thecraftroomcomber.com/
Photo: The Craft Room via Facebook
3. Art & Home
Often called the Aladdin's cave for artists, Northern Ireland’s oldest art shop is a haven for both the amateur and professional artist. Stocking big name brands including Daler Rowney art supplies, Pan Pastel, Bob Ross and many more, there is sure to be something for everyone to pick up.
Art & Home sits adjacent to the Art Gallery and in-house picture framing service, providing the perfect excuse for a day trip whilst collecting new art materials for your own collection at home.
artandhomeweb.com/
Photo: Art and Home NI via Instagram
4. Milliken Bros.
This Greyabbey business manufactures a wide range of painting supplies, focusing on making the finest quality products that meet the exact specifications of customers. For over 30 years they have sought perfection as Ireland’s leading stretched canvas makers, with the workshop producing the finest painting supports as well as linen and cotton.
This small family business was established in 1989 when Alyn Milliken, then running a small art gallery, realised the potential for the manufacture and supply of high quality stretcher bars and canvases. Since then, the business has continued to grow and now Milliken Bros. employs several members of the family, continuing the legacy. millikenbros.com/
Photo: Milliken Bros via Facebook