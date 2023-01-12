4. Milliken Bros.

This Greyabbey business manufactures a wide range of painting supplies, focusing on making the finest quality products that meet the exact specifications of customers. For over 30 years they have sought perfection as Ireland’s leading stretched canvas makers, with the workshop producing the finest painting supports as well as linen and cotton. This small family business was established in 1989 when Alyn Milliken, then running a small art gallery, realised the potential for the manufacture and supply of high quality stretcher bars and canvases. Since then, the business has continued to grow and now Milliken Bros. employs several members of the family, continuing the legacy. millikenbros.com/

Photo: Milliken Bros via Facebook