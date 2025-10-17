Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to renew funding for a social supermarket and the Save the Children charity.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council’s Community Development Committee has backed the ongoing provision by Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey with the sum of almost £137k to deliver a social supermarket during this financial year.

Councillors have also approved the ongoing delivery of the Save the Children charity’s family support programme at a cost of £20k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report presented to the Community Development Committee at a meeting in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, said from April 2024 until March 2025, 321 households including 176 children in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough were supported by the social supermarket through the distribution of £115,560 worth of food vouchers.

The aim of a social supermarket is to offer a long-term and sustainable response to food insecurity. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ninety clients were referred to the service, 78 were offered tailored advice and support on debt and budgeting and 321 availed of a benefit check service.

A total of 119 families were supported through Save the Children’s family support programme, including 234 children with £45,385 worth of vouchers and early learning support packs distributed.

Lorraine Adamson, area manager, of Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey (CAAN), told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Unfortunately, we in CAAN are all too familiar with poverty and the impact it has on many individuals and families across Antrim and Newtownabbey. We are seeing consistently high demand for services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year alone, our team responded to almost 40,000 enquiries and helped secure over £8m in income generated for our clients. Food and fuel poverty remains prevalent, to the extent that last year we made 1,500 referrals to food banks and other services for those in immediate crisis with no food in their cupboards and no heat in their homes.

“The social supermarket scheme offers support to those experiencing financial hardship. The aim of a social supermarket is to offer a long-term and sustainable response to food insecurity by seeking to help address the root causes of poverty rather than simply providing food.

“It operates through a referral-based model to ensure we reach those most in need providing individually tailored wraparound advice and support including budgeting advice, debt management and benefit checks, alongside practical help and signposting to a wide range of other services as needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch proposed approving funding for the groups and praised the work which they have delivered.

Cllr Lynch’s proposal was seconded by Macedon Sinn Fein Cllr Taylor McGrann who said: “Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey and Save the Children do crucial work in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area and beyond. It is great to see.”

Peter Bryson, head of Save the Children NI, commented on Stormont’s anti-poverty plan saying: “Over 90 organisations who work with the most disadvantaged and marginalised children across Northern Ireland have rejected the draft Anti-Poverty Strategy.

“It won’t work because it doesn’t attempt to address the systemic social problems casting shadows of poverty over an increasing number of children and families.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter