Bank of Ireland Magherafelt branch hosts a ‘meet the team’ event
Claire McOsker, Magherafelt Branch Manager, recently welcomed customers and representatives from local community organisations to take a tour of the newly modernised branch followed by a reception.
The refurbishment is part of the £7m investment in branches and new technology services in Northern Ireland announced by the bank last year.
Those in attendance included Councillor Cora Corry, Chair, Mid Ulster District Council and representatives from Suicide, Talking, Educating, Preventing, Support (S.T.E.P.S.), a Draperstown-based charity that raises awareness of suicide and mental health in the Draperstown and Mid Ulster council area through education and prevention strategies.
S.T.E.P.S have received support from Bank of Ireland through its Begin Together initiative which provides funding for charities and community organisations that are making a real difference to the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of their communities.
The reception was very successful and was well attended by customers and representatives from across the Mid Ulster community.