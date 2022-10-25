The refurbishment is part of the £7m investment in branches and new technology services in Northern Ireland announced by the bank last year.

Those in attendance included Councillor Cora Corry, Chair, Mid Ulster District Council and representatives from Suicide, Talking, Educating, Preventing, Support (S.T.E.P.S.), a Draperstown-based charity that raises awareness of suicide and mental health in the Draperstown and Mid Ulster council area through education and prevention strategies.

S.T.E.P.S have received support from Bank of Ireland through its Begin Together initiative which provides funding for charities and community organisations that are making a real difference to the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of their communities.

Pictured from left: William Thompson, Head of Branch Banking NI, Margaret McGuigan from STEPS, Geraldine O’Hagan, Regional Branch Manager, Cora Corry, Chair, Mid Ulster District Council, Claire McOsker, Magherafelt Branch Manager, and Chloe O’Connor, an apprentice at Magherafelt branch, Bank of Ireland.