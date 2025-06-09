‘Too-good-to-be-true’ adverts could trick ‘anyone’, Barclays has warned 😱

Barclays is warning customers to watch out for red flags in adverts.

The bank advises that ‘anyone’ can be tricked by scammers.

But what actions should customers take?

Barclays has issued a ‘red flag’ alert about scam adverts that could trick ‘anyone’. The bank is advising customers to watch out for tell-tale signs that something is ‘too good to be true’.

In a post on Facebook, it shared a clip and asked followers to see if they could spot the four red flags. The brief video features an advert for a ‘five star luxury’ apartment at an eye catching price.

But what exactly should you be on the look out for? Here’s all you need to know:

A man uses a cashpoint machine at a Barclays Bank | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Barclays issues ‘red flag’ alert and warns ‘anyone’ can be tricked

In a bid to help keep its customers aware of the dangers of fake adverts online, Barclays recently shared a 25 second clip highlighting some of the red flags you need to watch out for. At first glance, it seems like your standard promotion for renting a holiday villa but it is instead an example of a scam that could trick “anyone”.

We have embedded the clip in the article - just give it a moment to load in - so you can have a go at spotting them yourself. The video gives you 10 seconds before it reveals the fingerprints of scammers looking to part you from your hard earned cash.

It includes:

AI generated images

No ratings or reviews

Account is new to booking platforms

Too-good-to-be-true prices

What should you do to protect yourself?

Barclays includes a link to its Scam and Fraud advice webpage in the social media post. The bank warns: “Anyone can be tricked by a scammer – they change tactics often, and adapt quickly. We’re constantly uncovering new scams.”

The website includes quizzes to help you identify signs of potential fraud. It also includes a list of current scams that customers need to watch out for.

Social engineering - in which scammers “trick you into giving them confidential or personal information” - is the most high profile at the moment, according to Barclays. The bank warns that fraudsters can “pretend to be from your bank, the police, or other trustworthy organisations and ask for private information, such as your date of birth, bank account details and one-time passcodes”.

