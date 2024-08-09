Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Master your money with these top budgeting apps 💰

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discover the best apps for budgeting and managing personal finances on iOS and Android

These apps can help you track spending, set budgets, and achieve financial goals

Some also offer expense categorisation, financial goal setting and subscription management

Other have options for collaborative budgeting and visual tools to better understand your financial status

In today’s fast-paced world, effective money management is crucial for maintaining financial health.

Whether you’re saving for a big purchase, tracking your spending, or managing monthly budgets, a variety of apps can help you stay on top of your finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several apps stand out for their features, user experience and effectiveness. Here’s a roundup of the best-rated budgeting and finance management apps available for both iPhone and Android users.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

MoneyHub (iOS and Android) - 4.6 stars

MoneyHub integrates with your bank accounts, credit cards, and loans to provide a complete view of your financial status.

You can set savings goals and track progress towards achieving them, and create custom budgets and monitor your spending to ensure you stay within limits.

The app also offers detailed insights and trends based on your spending patterns, helping you make informed financial decisions, and utilises advanced encryption to protect your financial data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MoneyHub’s ability to connect with a broad range of financial institutions makes it particularly useful for users looking to consolidate their financial information in one place.

Snoop (iOS and Android) - 4.6 stars

Snoop provides alerts and tips based on your spending behaviour, helping you save money and avoid unnecessary fees.

The app offers tailored advice on how to cut costs and improve your financial habits, and easily connects with your bank accounts to track transactions and categorise expenses.

Snoop is known for its intuitive and engaging user experience, and its emphasis on personalisation and advice makes it an excellent choice for those who want to manage their money better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cashew (iOS and Android) - 4.9 stars

Cashew automatically categorises your spending and provides a clear overview of your expenses. It lets you set and manage budgets, and see how your spending aligns with your financial goals.

You can get instant updates on transactions and spending patterns, and the app uses encryption and secure authentication methods to protect your financial information.

Cashew’s automatic tracking makes it a great tool for users who prefer minimal manual input in managing their finances.

Ivy Wallet (Android) - 4.6 stars

Ivy Wallet offers a visually appealing way to track and manage your budgets with charts and graphs. It allows you to keep tabs on your spending, and categorise expenses to see where your money goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can set and track savings goals, making it easier to stay motivated and reach your targets, and Ivy provides detailed financial reports to help you analyse your spending habits.

If you enjoy a more graphical representation of your finances, Ivy Wallet’s visual approach to budgeting and detailed reporting make it a great choice.

Emma (iOS and Android) - 4.6 stars

Like other apps on this list, Emma tracks all your spending and categorises it to give you a clear picture of where your money is going, and lets you create and manage budgets.

But one standout feature is Emma’s ability to identify and track recurring subscriptions, helping you cancel those you no longer use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Emma’s an excellent choice for users looking to optimise their spending and manage subscriptions effectively, with comprehensive tracking and subscription management features.

Monefy (iOS and Android) - 4.7 stars

Monefy’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to log expenses and income, and its customisable categories and subcategories to help you organise and track your spending.

You can manage multiple accounts and wallets within the app, which provides insightful statistics and charts to help you understand your spending patterns.

Users who prefer simplicity without sacrificing functionality will find Monefy’s straightforward design particularly useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyperjar (iOS and Android) - 4.8 stars

Hyperjar allows you to create digital “jars” for different spending categories or savings goals, letting you allocate funds to each one efficiently.

You can share jars with friends and family, making it easier to manage group expenses or savings goals, and it even offers prepaid cards linked to your digital jars, enabling you to spend directly from specific jars.

A unique tool for managing both individual and shared financial goals, Hyperjar also allows you to monitor transactions and ensure you stay within the limits of each jar.

Ready to take control of your finances? Let us know in the comments which app you're excited to try, or share your favorite budgeting tool and how it's helped you.