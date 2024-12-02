Picking the right present for some of our nearest and dearest can be a tough task, so luckily many stores across the country have a return policy in place so as unwanted or unsuitable presents can be brought back to be exchanged or refunded.
We have compiled a list of some of the high street stores across the province and their return policies for this festive season.
Hopefully this helps to keep you up to date with this year’s regulations.
1. Primark
At Primark, products purchased on or after October 15 2024 can be returned for a refund or exchange, provided the item is returned in a saleable condition with an original receipt until January 31 2025. Photo: Contributed
2. Peacocks
Peacocks have extended their usual limit for returns. Any full-price purchases made online or in-store between October 20 2024 and December 8 2024, can be returned up until Sunday, January 5 2025. Sale items are not included in the Christmas returns policy extension. Items bought in-store are eligible for exchange only. For any purchase made after December 8 2024, this will then automatically revert back to Peacocks' standard 28-day returns policy and the option of a full refund or exchange. Photo: Peacocks
3. Dunnes Stores
In the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, online and store purchases orders (excluding large items of furniture) made from Saturday, October 12 2024 can be returned up to Wednesday, January 8 2025. For items that are returned to a store, an exchange or refund (all item(s) returned must be in saleable condition and in the original packaging with swing tags attached) can be offered up to Wednesday, January 8 2025. For items that are returned to an Online Returns Centre by post, a refund (all item(s) returned must be in saleable condition and in the original packaging with swing tags attached) will be offered if received by Wednesday, January 8 2025. Photo: Dunnes Stores
4. Moores of Coleraine
Moores of Coleraine's returns policy for full-price items is 28 days for a refund or exchange. For sale items, the exchange period is seven days. Items purchased in-store should be returned to the department where they were originally purchased. Moores of Coleraine will not accept returns for items that are physically damaged by the buyer, not sold to the customer by Moores of Coleraine or in the customer's possession for more than seven days. If an item is damaged by the courier, it should be refused upon delivery or reported to Moores of Coleraine within 72 hours. Claims for physical damage made after 72 hours will not be accepted. Photo: Moores