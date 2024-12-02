4 . Moores of Coleraine

Moores of Coleraine's returns policy for full-price items is 28 days for a refund or exchange. For sale items, the exchange period is seven days. Items purchased in-store should be returned to the department where they were originally purchased. Moores of Coleraine will not accept returns for items that are physically damaged by the buyer, not sold to the customer by Moores of Coleraine or in the customer's possession for more than seven days. If an item is damaged by the courier, it should be refused upon delivery or reported to Moores of Coleraine within 72 hours. Claims for physical damage made after 72 hours will not be accepted. Photo: Moores