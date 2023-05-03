Employees at Bryson Recycling are to take industrial action on Friday (May 5).

The social enterprise provides a kerbside collection service to over 160,000 households in Northern Ireland in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as well as collecting refuse bins from 22,000 households in the Antrim area.

Supported by their trade union, UNISON, drivers and kerbside loaders at the Newtownabbey-based enterprise are taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of members, UNISON regional organiser, Joe McCusker said: “They want their pay to reflect the value of the work they do.”

Workers at one of Northern Ireland’s largest providers of recycling services, Bryson Recycling, are to take strike action on May 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement