Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Bryson Recycling staff to strike over pay dispute

Employees at Bryson Recycling are to take industrial action on Friday (May 5).

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 18:49 BST

The social enterprise provides a kerbside collection service to over 160,000 households in Northern Ireland in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as well as collecting refuse bins from 22,000 households in the Antrim area.

Supported by their trade union, UNISON, drivers and kerbside loaders at the Newtownabbey-based enterprise are taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

Speaking on behalf of members, UNISON regional organiser, Joe McCusker said: “They want their pay to reflect the value of the work they do.”

Most Popular
Workers at one of Northern Ireland’s largest providers of recycling services, Bryson Recycling, are to take strike action on May 5.Workers at one of Northern Ireland’s largest providers of recycling services, Bryson Recycling, are to take strike action on May 5.
Workers at one of Northern Ireland’s largest providers of recycling services, Bryson Recycling, are to take strike action on May 5.
Read More
Antrim and Newtownabbey: 1,200 miles of roads, paths and parks are cleaned each ...

The strike action on Friday will begin at 7am with a picket at Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, at the entrance to the Central Park Industrial Estate.

Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbeyNorthern IrelandCastlereagh City CouncilBelfast City CouncilNewtownabbey Borough CouncilLisburnUNISON