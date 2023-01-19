Translink employees have helped to provide food to families who are struggling during the current economic climate thanks to a campaign last month.

The transport provider’s foodbank appeal with FareShare saw staff in 23 locations collect enough food and essential items to provide 3,500 meals for families and community groups in need over the Winter.

With the cost of living crisis creating increased service pressures, FareShare was concerned it did not have an adequate food supply to meet demand this Winter.

Translink staff stepped in to help meet that need and in doing so collected 1.47 tonnes of items, equating to 3,500 meals for families who would have otherwise had to do without.

Nicola McCrudden (Homeless Connect), David Cowan (Translink) and Declan McKillop (FareShare). (Photo by Aaron McCracken).

FareShare is the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors, made up of 18 independent organisations.

In Northern Ireland, FareShare is managed by Homeless Connect. It tackles food waste and food poverty by redistributing surplus food from the food industry to charities and community groups across the region. Its suppliers include Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl as well as more than 20 local food industry partners.

During a visit to FareShare’s warehouse in MalluskDavid Cowan, Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, said: “We’re more aware than ever of the growing needs within families and communities due to the pressure of the increasing cost of living, so we were pleased to support FareShare in such a practical way when it is needed most.

"Our staff are well known for generously supporting their local communities and this campaign was no different. To have raised enough to help feed families in need this winter is a great testament to the team spirit within Translink.”

Nicola McCrudden, Chief Executive Officer of Homeless Connect, added: “Translink’s food collection was really important because these donations of long-life items mean FareShare can complement the fresh food that it receives all year round from food producers with staples like pasta, cereals, tea and coffee.

"At FareShare we don’t just help support local foodbanks, we also provide food and essential items to community groups, women’s shelters, youth groups and homelessness hostels.

"These donations help a wide range of people from all walks of life and within communities right across Northern Ireland.”

