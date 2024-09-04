Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballymacash resident has praised the local community for backing a campaign to provide stationery to pupils at schools across Lisburn.

Stuart Cahoon issued a call on social media at the end of August in a bid to support local families struggling to cover the costs as children return to school.

Mr Cahoon urged people to donate any items of stationery that they could and leave it at one of a number of locations for it to be sent to a school in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Stuart explained: “The initiative is going really well. I launched a community page earlier this year on Facebook ‘Stuart Has A Natter.’

Stuart Cahoon has delivered stationery hampers to a number of schools in Lisburn, including Lisburn Central PS. (Pic: Contributed).

"There are over 200 members now in the group. I started the page to help residents reconnect as I felt that following the Covid-19 pandemic people were struggling to engage with each other and some were still isolating and experiencing loneliness.

"I remembered back to my own days at school and how there were students who could not afford the basics. They were having to ask other children in the class or the teacher for the use of a pen or pencil and this was an embarrassing situation for them.

"With the current economic climate and the cost of living crisis, I know that there are many more pupils and families who are struggling to meet the costs. I wanted to do something to help, which is why I posted on the ‘Stuart Has A Natter’ page to try and provide some assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been overwhelmed with the reception the effort has received. A number of businesses in the local area have been very supportive and have let me have drop-off points in their shops where items of stationery can be donated.

"Items can be left at Ballymacash Community Centre, Eurospar at Thaxton Village, Eurospar Lagan Valley (Hillsborough Road), Rosie’s Emporium (Bow Street) amd Poundstretcher (Bow Street).

"Thanks to the generous donations from businesses and members of the public, I’ve been able to donate stationery hampers to children at Ballymacash Primary School, Lisburn Central Primary School and Killowen Primary School. I plan to keep the dontation points open until September 14 and provide similar hampers to the remaining primary schools in Lisburn.”